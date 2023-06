Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 05:29 Hits: 3

Since the war in Ukraine, CEE countries have stepped up efforts to build more nuclear power plants and reduce nuclear supply chain dependency on Russia’s Rosatom. Yet the disposal of waste remains an issue and could impact financing of new reactors.

