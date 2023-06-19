Florida Republican lawmakers fear DeSantis will 'chop off heads' if they go against him: report

Category: World Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 01:21 Hits: 2

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has not created the most comfortable environment for Florida state Republican legislators, Insider reports.



First reported byThe Washington Post, "pressure from" the GOP 2024 candidate — "and the force of his political operation — has made many in the state capital of Tallahassee fearful of the governor.

"After several GOP lawmakers who are backing DeSantis' presidential campaign," according to Insider, "met at the Governor's Mansion last month, they refused to speak about anything that transpired at the gathering."

READ MORE: 'Weaknesses': Larry Hogan explains why DeSantis' bad polls are bringing more into the 2024 race

Furthermore, an ex-GOP state legislator said "people are 'terrified' of DeSantis and his political operation," as "many believe that his enforcers could dismantle their careers if they were to go against the governor."

The former lawmaker told The Post, "These guys are not normal politicos. There's no inner circle because they just chop off heads and move on so quickly."

Per Insider, The Post reports "DeSantis sees his gubernatorial tenure as one of action — especially as it relates to cultural issues — with the governor deriding some Republicans as overly passive."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, The Daily Beast reported the right-wing governor's "'authoritarian impulses' and efforts to 'weaponize state power' have not made Florida any safer," despite his efforts to "convince Republican primary voters that he is tougher on crime than" former President Donald Trump, "who has been way ahead of him in polls."

READ MORE: 'Authoritarian' Ron DeSantis’ campaign to 'weaponize state power' hasn’t made Florida any safer: libertarian

Insider's full report Is available at this link.The Washington Post's report is here (subscription required).

Read more https://www.alternet.org/florida-republican-lawmakers-fear-desantis/