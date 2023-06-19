Intense Heat Kills 34 in Northern India

Category: World Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 07:09 Hits: 2

On late Saturday, India officials reported that At least 34 people have died due to severe heat in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Doctors have advised residents over 60 to stay indoors during the daytime.

According to official statements, the fatalities occurred in the Ballia district, 300 km southeast of Lucknow, the state capital; moreover, official reports show that all individuals aged over 60 and had pre-existing health conditions that may have been exacerbated by the intense heat.

On Thursday, according to Ballia’s Chief Medical Officer Jayant Kumar, 23 deaths were reported and 11 on Friday.

“All the individuals were suffering from some ailments and their conditions worsened due to the extreme heat,” Kumar said in an official statement on Saturday.

Diwakar Singh, medical officer, stated that people were admitted to Ballia’s main hospital in critical condition. “Elderly people are vulnerable to extreme heat too,” he said.

At least 34 people die during a heat wave in Uttar Pradesh, India. June 18, 2023

According to official data from India Meteorological Department, Ballia reported a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday, which is 4.7C (8F) above normal.

According to official reports, the scorching summer has caused power outages across the state, leaving people with no running water, fans or air conditioners, leading to protests from many residents.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, assured that the government was taking all necessary measures to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the state. He urged citizens to cooperate with the government and use electricity judiciously. “Every village and every city should receive adequate power supply during this scorching heat. If any faults occur, they should be promptly addressed,” he said in a statement on Friday night.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Intense-Heat-Kills-34-in-Northern-India-20230619-0002.html