Category: World Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 07:50 Hits: 2

US officials hope that the secretary of state's visit to China will reopen communication lines and lower tensions with Beijing. Blinken was also to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the trip.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/blinken-meets-china-s-top-diplomat-in-beijing-visit/a-65955652?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf