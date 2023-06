Category: World Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 08:12 Hits: 3

It all started 50 years ago, as a musical. "The Rocky Horror Show" was then adapted into a film two years later that became a pop culture phenomenon like no other.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-the-musical-rocky-horror-picture-show-became-cult/a-36078979?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf