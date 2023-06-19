???? Live: Russia says several injured in shelling of its Kursk and Belgorod border regions

Category: World Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 06:48 Hits: 2

Strikes from Ukraine hit Russian border regions Kursk and Belgorod early on Monday, wounding seven people, including a child, local governors said, as Ukrainian forces pressed on with their offensive in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, recapturing the village of Piatykhatky. Follow our live blog for the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230619-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-russia-says-several-injured-in-shelling-of-border-regions