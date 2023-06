Category: World Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 08:29 Hits: 3

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium will propose to participate as an observer in a Franco-German-Spanish new fighter jet project dubbed the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a spokesperson for the country's ministry of defence said on Monday. Read full story

