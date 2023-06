Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 June 2023 19:40 Hits: 2

Both sides said advancement on the issues that divide them remains a work in progress while the Chinese foreign ministry said “the China-U.S. relationship is at the lowest point since its establishment.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2023/0618/US-China-at-odds-on-many-issues-after-first-day-Blinken-visit-to-Beijing?icid=rss