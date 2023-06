Category: World Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 06:31 Hits: 2

While the Polish government seems determined to stoke anti-migrant feelings before this autumn’s election, mayors of cities actually dealing with the issue tell BIRN that Poland can manage.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/06/19/pis-to-make-migrants-an-electoral-issue-though-mayors-insist-they-can-cope/