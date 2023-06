Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 13:05 Hits: 6

The current global and macroeconomic outlook does not bode well for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who campaigned last year on a promise to “lift up” the Italian economy. To make good, her government will need not only to unlock additional EU recovery funds but also to put them to the best possible use.

