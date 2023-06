Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 June 2023 08:00 Hits: 2

The General Staff of Ukraine's military said heavy fighting has been taking place over the past day in the Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas in Donetsk. It reported a total of 26 combat clashes over that period of time in the area.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-clashes-dam-death-toll-rises-russia-war-invasion/32464341.html