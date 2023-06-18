New DOJ filing reveals more indictments coming against Trump team: ex-Watergate prosecutor

Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 June 2023 01:20 Hits: 2

Donald Trump and his team should brace for new indictments incoming based on a new filing in the criminal case brought by Jack Smith, a former Watergate prosecutor said on Saturday.

Jill Wine-Banks, who served as a prosecutor during the Watergate scandal and was also the first female general counsel of the Army, appeared on MSNBC's Ayman on Saturday. She was asked about the recent filing in which Jack Smith mentions "ongoing investigations."

"What do you make of that motion filed by the special counsel Jack Smith, and it's reference to material regarding quote, ongoing investigations?" the host asked.

Wine-Banks said that the reference made it much more likely that another indictment is coming from one angle or another.

"Of course, that raises the probability that Jack Smith and his team are going to have additional indictments. Whether that is for the January 6th, whether that is just adding additional people to the Mar-a-Lago documents case, or a third possibility, we don't know."

She added that it is "ironic that there are no defenses, basically, to the case that's already been brought."

"And so, there's always a rule for trial lawyers that if the law is on your side, stress the law. if the facts are on your side, stress the facts. And if neither is on your side, pound the table. And I'm afraid the defense lawyers to the extent that he has any, are going to have to pound the table. Because they don't have law or facts on their side."

Watch the video below or click the following link.

MSNBC 06 17 2023 20 04 11 youtu.be

