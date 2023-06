Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 June 2023 09:35 Hits: 3

The government plans a 75% emission cut by 2050 but the right-wing Swiss People's Party warned the plan will cause energy prices to rise. A separate vote on higher corporate taxes is being held.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/switzerland-holds-referendum-on-net-zero-climate-law/a-65953012?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf