Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 June 2023 09:40 Hits: 3

SHAH ALAM: Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is tight-lipped on whether or not he will return as Selangor Mentri Besar for a second term after the upcoming state election. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/06/18/state-polls-amirudin-keeps-mum-on-returning-as-selangor-mb-wants-to-defend-sg-tua-seat