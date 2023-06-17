No 'path' for Trump to win Nevada: former state campaign chair

Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 20:55 Hits: 3

Donald Trump has no chance to win the swing state of Nevada, according to a two-time Trump campaign chair who now backs Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump lost Nevada in 2016 and 2020, yet the state remains on the GOP's map of their targets in 2024. But if Trump is the nominee, there is no "path" for that to happen, according to former Nevada state Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Laxalt made the comments dismissing Trump's chances in the state to NBC News.

"'Trump hasn't won Nevada the last two go-arounds,' said former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a 2022 Senate candidate who is heading a super PAC backing DeSantis," the article states. "'I was a two-time Trump chair. I don’t see a path for him to win Nevada in a general election. Those voters are not coming back.'"

"Laxalt made the comments in an interview in advance of DeSantis' visit to the state this weekend, the centerpiece of which is his speech at the annual Basque Fry, a popular event that draws thousands of conservatives from around the state," NBC reported.

A Trump strategist hit back against Laxalt:

"A strategist for the front-running Trump, fresh from an arraignment this week in federal court, punched down on DeSantis and rejected the suggestion that he could encroach on Trump’s turf," NBC reported. "'Not surprised Ron DeSantis is looking for a set of balls,' said Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign."

LaCivita reportedly continued:

"So Adam Laxalt, who lost the governor's race in '18 and lost the Senate race in '22, is lecturing President Trump?" LaCivita added. "That's the pot calling the kettle black."

