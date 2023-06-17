'Dumbest weird' neo-Nazis fear anti-Juneteenth ploy promoting 'white genocide' film will fail

Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 21:45 Hits: 3

Neo-nazis are deeply worried their plan to ruin upcoming Juneteenth celebrations will fail, Rolling Stone reports.

Per Rolling Stone, neo-Nazi group Goyim Defense League (GDL) is encouraging supporters to watch a 30-minute film explaining alleged "white genocide."

However, because the white supremacists fear their ploy will be unsuccessful, the group is also urging comrades "to pose as concerned citizens," to heckle "local media outlets" and "'report this awful expression of hate!'"

Per the publication, "a June 15 Telegram post reviewed by Rolling Stone," urges "white supremacist leafleters to embrace a strategy of 'overstating' — i.e. lying. 'You know for a fact we did 10k [leaflets]?' it reads, 'Tell them it was 100k.'"



Rolling Stonereports:

A pinned post on Telegram explains the dual aim of the Juneteeth leaflet drop. 'This is a White unity project,' it says. But the post makes plain that racial intimidation is also a key component: 'We want to wake our people and scare our enemies.' It concludes with a reference to the neo-Nazi trope of 14 words (concerning the need to 'secure' a future for white people). '14 or nothing,' it declares.

Per a Newsweek report, "Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19, commemorating an important moment in African-American history when Union soldiers marched into Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to control the state and inform the remaining slaves that they were free. There were 250,000 enslaved people in Texas at the time, according to a report by the nonprofit organization The Pew Charitable Trusts."

The news outlet's 2022 report noted "White Lives Matter" activists protested Juneteenth celebrations in Tennessee last year, wearing shirts that said, "Stop White Replacement" and "It's ok to be white."

Rolling Stone also notes:

GDL is a virulently anti-semitic outfit that's notorious for plastering American neighborhoods with hate literature. That group's leaflet promoting the Juneteenth action whinges, in part:

DIVERSITY means fewer white people.

INCLUSION means exclusion of white people.

EQUITY means stealing from white people.

Mike Chitwood, Sheriff of Florida's Volusia County tweeted earlier this week, "Heads up: Some of the dumbest weird losers in America are planning to dump more hate flyers this weekend. Just remember it's all because they feel inadequate and small with no friends & no future. We will be out to enforce the law and stand up for all our residents & visitors."

Rolling Stone's full report is available at this link (subscription required). Newsweek's report is here.

