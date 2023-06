Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 20:24 Hits: 3

The warring factions in Sudan's more than nine-week-long war have agreed another cease-fire, mediators say, shortly after deadly airstrikes hit the capital. All previous truces have failed to put an end to the conflict.

