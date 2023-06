Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 22:15 Hits: 3

Taiwan's foreign minister told DW that he hopes "more European voices" will caution China against aggression toward the island. Taipei is also pushing for an EU investment deal, but Brussels says that's not on the cards.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wu-taiwan-wants-more-european-voices-to-caution-china-against-aggression/a-65943509?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf