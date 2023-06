Category: World Published on Friday, 16 June 2023 20:00 Hits: 5

Daniel Ellsberg, the U.S. military analyst whose change of heart on the Vietnam War led him to leak the classified "Pentagon Papers," revealing U.S. government deception about the war and setting off a major freedom-of-the-press battle, died on Friday at the age of 92, his family said in a statement.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230616-daniel-ellsberg-pentagon-papers-whistleblower-who-exposed-vietnam-war-secrets-dies-at-92