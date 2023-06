Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 10:28 Hits: 2

French police used tear gas on Saturday as they clashed with protesters seeking to stop construction of a new high-speed train line between France and neighbouring Italy which opponents argue will wreck the sensitive Alpine environment.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230617-french-activists-determined-to-defy-ban-on-protest-against-lyon-turin-high-speed-train