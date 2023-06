Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 14:54 Hits: 5

Plenty of skeptics in the West believe that US efforts to cement ties with India will disappoint, not least because of India's longstanding policy of non-alignment. But the US and India are united by shared strategic interests, beginning with the maintenance of a rules-based Indo-Pacific free of coercion.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/india-prime-minister-modi-us-visit-deepening-relationship-by-brahma-chellaney-2023-06