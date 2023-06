Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 07:15 Hits: 2

The U.S. Department of Energy received ransom requests from a Russia-linked extortion group at its nuclear waste facility and at scientific education facilities, a spokesperson said on June 16.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/united-states-russia-ransom-extortion-group-nuclear-waste/32463404.html