Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 07:37 Hits: 3

An African delegation led by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to hold talks on June 17 with Russian President Vladimir Putin after meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss ways to de-escalate the war launched by Russia in February last year.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-war-african-delegation-attacks/32463424.html