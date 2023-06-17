Twitter suspends accounts of Musk 'nemesis' Aaron Greenspan: report

Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 01:40 Hits: 2

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk famously tweeted on April 25th, 2022 that "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means." Musk's proclamation came shortly after a deal was struck for him to purchase the microblogging platform for $44 billion, which was executed on October 27th.

Similarly, on June 12th, 2023, Twitter Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino declared in a thread that "you should have the freedom to speak your mind" without fears of reprisal.

But apparently, the social media giant is not living up to its prime directive.

"Twitter suspended the accounts of PlainSite and its founder Aaron Greenspan, a prolific Tesla and Elon Musk critic, Tuesday afternoon," CNBC reported on Thursday.

"PlainSite is an online database that makes state and federal court filings and other public records available to users for free," CNBC explained. "The site also offers analytics features to paying subscribers, meant to help lawyers and pro-se litigants gain insights about attorneys, judges, government offices and the law."

CNBC noted that "at the time PlainSite's account was suspended, it boasted more than 24,000 listed followers" and that "Greenspan's personal account had about 2,500."

CNBC also spoke with Greenspan, who considers himself to be Musk's "nemesis." Greenspan told the outlet that "he has not yet received information from Twitter saying why the company suspended his accounts, though he has requested a reinstatement of both."

