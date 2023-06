Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 07:01 Hits: 2

President Paul Kagame's government wants to free thousands of prisoners convicted for the 1994 Rwanda Genocide. It says the move aims to ease overcrowding in prisons and foster reintegration and reconciliation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rwanda-seeks-to-reintegrate-genocide-convicts/a-65941175?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf