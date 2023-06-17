???? Live: African delegation to meet Putin in Russia in bid to de-escalate Ukraine war

Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 05:40 Hits: 2

A delegation of African leaders including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Senegalese President Macky Sall are due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday as part of their mission to try to broker peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. The meeting comes a day after they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and as Putin confirmed for the first time that he has deployed tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments in the war on Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230617-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-african-peace-delegation-set-to-meet-putin-in-russia-in-bid-to-de-escalate-conflict