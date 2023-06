Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 06:23 Hits: 2

Twenty-five people including children have died in an overnight “terrorist attack” on a school in western Uganda by the Islamic State-aligned Allied Democratic Forces militia, the national police spokesman said Saturday.

