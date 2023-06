Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 June 2023 09:14 Hits: 3

JITRA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has refuted claims by certain parties that he tried to apply the Islamic concept excessively in his administration when he wanted to expand the role of the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim). Read full story

