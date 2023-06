Category: World Published on Friday, 16 June 2023 17:08 Hits: 2

The guilty verdict Friday against Robert Bowers, who attacked and killed Jewish worshippers at a synagogue in Pittsburg in 2018, was a foregone conclusion. Jurors must now decide whether he will be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

