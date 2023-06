Category: World Published on Friday, 16 June 2023 19:02 Hits: 2

International steps to seek reparations from Russia are not only about money. They also aim at driving introspection and atonement.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0616/Repair-of-a-postwar-Ukraine-means-fixing-Russia?icid=rss