The United States’ debt-to-GDP ratio, which improved during the inflationary spike of 2021-22, is expected to increase as inflation cools and the US population rapidly ages. While ultra-conservative Republicans advocate cutting non-defense discretionary spending to restore debt sustainability, the numbers do not add up.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/republican-plans-to-reduce-national-debt-make-no-sense-by-jeffrey-frankel-2023-06