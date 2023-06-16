The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Debt Question Today

The Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris this month certainly cannot be accused of lacking ambition. But a new global effort to increase developing countries' fiscal space can succeed only if it embraces the spirit of innovation and adapts the latest thinking from those who have long studied – and managed – the problem.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/debt-distress-threatening-climate-investment-need-fresh-thinking-by-brigitte-granville-2023-06

