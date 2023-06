Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 12:09 Hits: 2

The Moscow City Court has canceled a five-year prison sentence handed in October to noted protest artist Pavel Krisevich over a so-called suicide performance in which he fired blanks from a pistol in Moscow's Red Square.

