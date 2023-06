Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 12:22 Hits: 2

A Moscow court on June 15 ordered veteran Russian rock musician Boris Grebenshchikov, who currently resides outside of Russia, to pay a fine of 50,000 rubles ($600) for discrediting Russia's armed forces.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/veteran-rocker-grebenshchikov-fined-discrediting-army/32460754.html