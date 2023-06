Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 14:31 Hits: 2

The prosecutor in a high-profile trial in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya has asked a court in Grozny to sentence Zarema Musayeva, the jailed mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists, to 5 1/2 years in prison for fraud and assaulting a law enforcement officer, charges that critics call politically motivated.

