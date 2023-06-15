Trump promised 'food for everyone' at Miami’s Versailles — and paid for nothing

Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 14:28 Hits: 2

After being arraigned on 37-count federal criminal indictment in Miami on Tuesday, June 13, former President Donald Trump visited Versailles — a well-known Cuban restaurant in Miami's Little Havana.

Trump, the frontrunner in the United States' 2024 GOP presidential primary, was obviously reaching out to Cuban-American voters — many of whom vote Republican. And he reportedly promised to buy "food for everyone."

But according to Miami New Times reporter Laine Doss, Trump left without paying for anything.

Doss reports, "So, New Times wondered, did Trump — who famously fancies his chicken from KFC and his steaks well-done and slathered with ketchup but isn't exactly known for picking up the check — treat his fan club to a spread of croquetas, pastelitos, and cubanos chased with cafecitos? It turns out no one got anything. Not even a cafecito to-go."

The Florida journalist adds, "A knowledgeable source assures New Times that Donald Trump's stop at Versailles totaled about ten minutes, leaving no time for anyone to eat anything, much less place an order."

Located on 8th Street (affectionately known as Calle Ocho by locals) in the heart of Little Havana, Versailles is a frequent campaign stop for politicians.

