Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 05:36 Hits: 3

On Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 rocked struck the Philippines' main island, interrupting some railway operations in Manila.

According to the institute, the quake occurred at 10:19 a.m. local time with a depth of 119 km and was felt in nearby provinces.

The institute also stated that although the tectonic quake could trigger aftershocks and cause damage, no immediate damage or casualties were reported.

No tsunami warning was issued following the quake.

According to the Philippine’s transport ministry. Operations of the three elevated railway lines in Manila were stopped due to the earthquake.

#EarthquakePH#EarthquakeBatangas#iFelt_BatangasEarthquake

Earthquake Information No.2

Date and Time: 15 June 2023 - 10:19 AM

Magnitude = 6.3

Depth = 119 km

Location = 13.77°N, 120.51°E - 015 km S 64° W of Calatagan (Batangas)https://t.co/CWFFnNBEfVpic.twitter.com/R9kT9JZvCE June 15, 2023

"Railways and airports had suspension in operations. So far, no report of major effect of the quake, and we hope it remains this way," Civil defense spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro, said in an official statement.

PHIVOLCS initially recorded a magnitude 6.2 earthquake and a depht of 103 km, but later revised it to 6.3 and a depth of 119 km.

According to official data, The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire;" and this quake is not an exception, it comes after a recent period of seismic activity in which the active Mayon Volcano began spewing lava down its slopes last week.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/6.3-Earthquake-Struck-Northern-Philippines-20230615-0001.html