Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 13:31 Hits: 2

The European Central Bank announced a quarter-point interest rate hike as inflation remains too high. The move comes after the US Fed left rates unchanged.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ecb-raises-key-interest-rate-as-fed-hits-pause/a-65922358?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf