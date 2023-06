Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 14:29 Hits: 2

A male US tourist is accused of trying to sexually assault two women and pushing them into a ravine near the popular tourist site, German police said. The women fell 50 meters, with one later succumbing to her injuries.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-woman-dies-after-attack-near-neuschwanstein-castle/a-65922799?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf