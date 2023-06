Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 11:33 Hits: 2

While the LGBTQI+ population in Uganda has long faced discrimination and persecution, the new Anti-Homosexuality Act is deeply troubling. Influenced by US-based right-wing and religious groups, the legislation imposes severe penalties, including the death penalty, for certain same-sex acts.

