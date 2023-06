Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 13:20 Hits: 2

The intensifying geopolitical tensions between China and the West have put ASEAN countries, which cannot decouple from either side, in an unenviable position. To build resilience at a time of great-power rivalries, Southeast Asian countries must strengthen regional cooperation.

