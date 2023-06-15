The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Carbon Bomb : Kumi Naidoo on Fight to Stop Construction of EACOP, Proposed Pipeline in East Africa

The proposed 900-mile East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), which would carry crude oil from Uganda south to neighboring Tanzania before being exported to refineries in the Netherlands, is facing continued resistance from climate activists around the world. Protesters disrupted the annual shareholder meeting of potential EACOP lender Standard Bank in Johannesburg Monday. Among them was our guest Kumi Naidoo, the former head of Greenpeace International and Amnesty International. Naidoo was forcibly removed from the building during the peaceful protest. “It’s extraction at its worst — it’s colonial,” Naidoo says of the pipeline. We speak to him about stemming climate change at its source by cutting off the flow of capital to carbon-polluting projects.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/6/15/kumi_naidoo_stop_eacop

