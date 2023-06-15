UN: Peacekeepers Wounded in CAR in Stable Condition

Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 08:17 Hits: 2

On Wednesday, Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said that two UN peacekeepers from Burundi wounded in an ambush in the Central African Republic (CAR) are in stable condition.

"Thank God," said Stephane, expressing his relief that the individuals involved were out of life-threatening risk, adding that "their patrol was ambushed by armed people Tuesday on the road between Damara and Bogangolo, in the Ombella-M'poko Prefecture."

According to Dujarric, the UN mission in the CAR named MINUSCA reported the peacekeepers, suffering gunshot wounds, were treated in the CAR capital of Bangui.

Furthermore, MINUSCA also reported that peacekeepers continue regular day and night patrols in Am-Dafock, Vakaga Prefecture because refugees from Sudan continue to arrive in the east of the country.

According to Dujarric, MINUSCA has a temporary mission to help protect civilians and where help to de-escalate tensions and concerns between residents and refugees by engaging with local authorities.

"The mission also reports that in Birao, ahead of the rainy season, it is supporting local authorities and UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) to transfer refugee families from Sudan from their transit camp to an accommodation camp," Dujarric said.

"So far over 400 people, the majority of whom are women and children, have been transferred to these new facilities," Dujarric added.

