???? Live: UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi visits Zaporizhzhia power plant

Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has begun a visit to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia power plant in southern Ukraine, a day later than planned after security concerns. His trip comes as Ukrainian forces intercepted one cruise missile and 20 explosive drones launched by Russia in its latest nighttime attack. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

