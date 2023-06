Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 11:43 Hits: 4

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has regained control of over 100 square kilometres, or 38 square miles, of territory in its counteroffensive against Russian forces, a senior Ukrainian military commander said on Thursday. Read full story

