Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 09:14 Hits: 3

The two countries have been caught in a standoff in India's northern region of Ladakh, a Himalayan border area between the two nations, which is now entering its fourth year.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/china-eyes-status-quo-border-row-india-broader-geopolitical-concerns-grow-analysts-military-standoff-3564016