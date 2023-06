Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 19:11 Hits: 2

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine initially shook many of its neighbors into looking for other geopolitical partners. But economic and geographical necessity is returning them to Moscow’s orbit.

