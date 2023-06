Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 21:12 Hits: 2

The U.S. has sent lots of weaponry to Ukraine. But America’s defense industrial base needs help to replenish stocks.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Military/2023/0614/With-massive-weapons-aid-to-Ukraine-can-US-rebuild-its-stocks?icid=rss