Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 08:30 Hits: 2

Making the global food system more sustainable and equitable represents a huge and complex undertaking that necessarily involves difficult trade-offs. The tension between responding to short-term increases in fertilizer prices and implementing long-term strategies for combating climate change is a case in point.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/fighting-climate-change-by-reducing-use-of-nitrogen-fertilizers-by-jayati-ghosh-2023-06