Making Development Bank Lending Safe for Poor Countries

Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023

The upcoming Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, popularly known as the Macron Summit, will seek to enhance fragile economies’ access to the finance needed to cope with higher food and energy prices, the green transition, and development challenges. But it could end up creating more problems than it solves.

