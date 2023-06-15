The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Making Development Bank Lending Safe for Poor Countries

Category: World Hits: 3

Making Development Bank Lending Safe for Poor Countries

The upcoming Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, popularly known as the Macron Summit, will seek to enhance fragile economies’ access to the finance needed to cope with higher food and energy prices, the green transition, and development challenges. But it could end up creating more problems than it solves.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/macron-summit-eliminate-poor-country-borrowers-exchange-rate-risk-by-barry-eichengreen-and-ruurd-brouwer-2023-06

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version